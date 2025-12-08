REDC Opens 18.2-MW Pulangi Hydro Plant

REPOWER Energy Development Corp. inaugurated its 18.2-MW Pulangi run-of-river hydropower plant in Bukidnon, its first facility in Mindanao and ninth nationwide.

The plant is expected to produce 130 GWh of clean power annually and is among the first projects eligible for the Energy Regulatory Commission’s new FIT-4 scheme, with a preliminary rate of P6.38/kWh, according to the DOE.

REDC president Eric Roxas said the project reinforces the company’s push for reliable and sustainable energy and strengthens Mindanao’s renewable capacity. / KOC