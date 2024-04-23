REDC to build seawater pumped storage hydropower facility in Quezon

REPOWER Energy Development Corp. (REDC), a subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., announced that the Department of Energy granted a hydropower service contract to develop and build a seawater pump storage hydropower facility in Real, Quezon.

REDC will soon build a 320-megawatt seawater pumped storage hydropower facility in Real, Quezon.

This development is built on the heels of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Austria-based Gugler Water Turbines GMBH to develop seawater pump storage generation facilities throughout the Philippines.

Under the MOA, the first project will be located in an area within Luzon.

The elevation of this project will be around 300 meters above sea level, and the lower reservoir will utilize the coastline for unlimited seawater intake.

REDC will be responsible for the funding of the pre-feasibility and initial activities which will come from internally generated funds. / PR