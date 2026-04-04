Redemption behind bars: The CPDRC Passion play

INMATES at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City reenacted the Passion of Christ, with three prisoners tied to wooden crosses as part of their Good Friday observance on April 3, 2026, inside the jail facility.

“Junior,” a prisoner and former robber, portrayed Jesus Christ. He carried a large cross and allowed himself to be bound to it under intense heat during the reenactment. Through this act, he sought forgiveness for past wrongs and expressed gratitude to God. He said it was during his imprisonment that he rediscovered faith and a sense of purpose.

The annual penitential ritual reflects Holy Week traditions in the Philippines, where acts of sacrifice and devotion commemorate the suffering and death of Christ. During the reenactment, inmates also performed the Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words), a traditional meditation on Christ’s final utterances on the cross.