Refurbished Cebu Coliseum reopens, targets mid-sized events

THE iconic Cebu Coliseum has reopened its doors after a P100-million upgrade, positioning itself as a go-to venue for mid-sized events in the city.

The coliseum, which can now accommodate 7,300 spectators in a basketball setup and about 5,200 in a concert setting, will host its first major event with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) games this month and a beauty pageant in October. Management confirmed there are at least nine inquiries for future bookings.

The new Cebu Coliseum now features a centralized air-conditioning system, a four-sided LED jumbotron, FIBA-approved wooden flooring, new and more comfortable seats and a new roof. The project, spearheaded by University of Cebu founder and chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go began in March 2025. The Coliseum opened in 1962.

“We don’t want to compete with the SM Seaside Arena. What we want is to provide a venue for those who need a smaller but quality space for their events,” he said, during the facility’s grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

With its central location along Sanciangko St., Cebu City, the coliseum is banking on accessibility and affordability to attract schools, local promoters and community groups. The upgrade gives Cebu an additional option in the events market, which has seen increasing demand post-pandemic. Its repositioning as a niche, mid-sized venue is expected to complement larger spaces in the city while reviving its role as a cultural and sporting landmark.

According to Go, following the completion of the upgraded coliseum, he is now eyeing to add more amenities, including parking spaces. / KOC