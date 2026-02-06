Regie Suganob gets new opponent for Bohol fight

FORMER world title challenger Regie Suganob has a new opponent for his upcoming fight at PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIV” on Feb. 28, 2026, at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob was originally scheduled to face world-rated Venezuelan Rodrigo Ramirez, but he will now fight veteran former regional champion Siphamandla Baleni.

The 35-year-old Baleni is a tough and experienced fighter. He has 31 fights in a 14-year career and is known for his strong chin — he has never been knocked out. Baleni also held the WBO Global and Africa titles and has faced world-ranked fighters like Beaven Sibanda, Hasanboy Dusmatov, and former world champion Nkosinathi Joyi.

Suganob, 28, fought only once in 2025 but impressed fans by beating Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana by a wide unanimous decision in Tagbilaran City last November.

He is preparing for a possible world title shot this year. Suganob is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBO, No. 5 by the IBF, and No. 6 by the WBC. His record is 17 wins and 1 loss, with six knockouts, while Baleni has 21 wins, 8 losses, 2 draws, and eight knockouts.

Other featured fights

The son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao (7-0-1, 4 KOs), will face his first foreign opponent, Indonesian Reynold Kundimang (9-7-3, 2 KOs), in one of the featured fights.

Highly-rated minimumweight Joseph Sumabong (9-1, 4 KOs) will also compete on the undercard against fellow prospect Roland Toyogon (8-2-1, 4 KOs). / EKA