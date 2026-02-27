Regie Suganob vows no letup in Bohol main event

TAGBILARAN CITY — Filipino boxer Regie Suganob says he will not take any chances as he prepares for a big fight against South Africa’s Siphamandla Baleni.

They will headline “Kumong Bol-anon XXIV,” a boxing event organized by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the Bohol Cultural Center.

“I’ve prepared well with my team,” Suganob said. “I know he (Baleni) will do his best to beat me. I will also give my all to win this fight. I won’t take any chances.”

A Big Opportunity Ahead

The 28-year-old Suganob knows this fight is very important. If he wins, he could get a chance to fight for a world title later this year.

PMI Bohol head Floriezyl Echavez Podot already has his sights on unified light-flyweight champion Rene Santiago as a possible future opponent for Suganob.

“Rene Santiago, shoutout to you. We want to challenge you,” Podot said, adding that Suganob is ready to fight for a world championship.

Tough Opponent

But Suganob must first get past Baleni, a 35-year-old former regional champion. Baleni has fought for an International Boxing Organization (IBO) title twice and has plenty of experience.

“Anything is possible,” Baleni said when asked if he plans to knock Suganob out. “I’m here to fight.”

Suganob has a strong record of 17 wins and 1 loss, with six knockouts. Baleni’s record stands at 21 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, with eight knockouts.

Other Exciting Fights

Another highlight of the event is Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, who has a 7-0-1 record with four knockouts. He is the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, the only boxer in history to win world titles in eight different weight divisions.

Eman will face Indonesia’s Reynold Kundimang.

“I’m here to impress, and I’ll show it on fight night,” Pacquiao said. “I believe in God, and I believe in myself.”

In another important match, world-ranked Joseph Sumabong will fight Roland Toyogon.

Fans can also look forward to several undercard bouts featuring Christian Balunan, Shane Gentallan, Leonard Pores III, Reymart Tagacanao, Jericho Acaylar, and Jick-Kier Autida.