Regional drug target nabbed in Tagbilaran, shabu seized

A REGIONAL drug target listed by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday night, Nov. 8, 2024, in Purok 8, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Taer, 40, is a resident of Barangay Bonbon, Loay, Bohol.

PDEA 7 operatives confiscated five large sachets of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams, with an estimated market value of P170,000, along with buy-bust money and a mobile phone.

According to PDEA-7 information officer Leia Alcantara, the operation followed a week-long case buildup after receiving reports that the suspect was allegedly selling 25 grams of shabu weekly.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect by PDEA 7 on Monday. / AYB