Regional high-value individual yields over P10M shabu in drug bust

A MAN who has been designated as a regional high value individual on the police list was arrested during a buy-bust by members of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Sitio Upper, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Carl Kenneth Tura Cabajar, 26, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were 1,500 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P10.2 million.

According to the RPDEU 7, the suspect was in charge of distributing illegal substances that were obtained from Anthony Miñoza, a person deprived of liberty (PDL) who is detained at the Cebu City Jail.

In 2019, Cabajar was also detained at the Talamban police station for drug offenses.

But after being released from jail, he allegedly returned to his usual activity, overseeing Miñoza's illicit drug trade, which led to his arrest.

During last Tuesday's anti-illegal drug operation, Cabajar was put under surveillance to confirm his illegal drug activity before being arrested.

It was found that Cabajar could get rid of three to five kilos of illicit substances each month. (AYB, TPT)