Regional Indian flavors for Diwali in Cebu

Rather than presenting Indian food as a single, uniform cuisine, the spread unfolds as a mosaic of regional flavors: smoky tandoori preparations, coastal Goan seafood, hearty Mughlai dishes and spice-forward vegetarian specialties.

The cultural context

Diwali, or Deepavali, derived from the Sanskrit term for “row of lights,” is among the most widely celebrated cultural and religious festivals across South Asia and its global diaspora. Rooted in Hindu, Jain and Sikh traditions, the multi-day festival carries themes of light over darkness and good over evil.

Beyond domestic traditions such as lighting clay oil lamps (diyas) and creating floor art (rangoli), shared meals are an important part of the celebration. In commercial dining spaces, this translates into expansive menus designed for large communal gatherings.

Mapping the menu

The weekend showcase integrates a specialized selection of regional dishes alongside Café bai’s standard multi-station buffet offerings. Speaking with SunStar Cebu, Chef Jyoti noted that the menu aims to capture a cross-section of Indian gastronomy rather than focus on a single region.

“All of these are my favorite,” Chef Jyoti said. “They are all authentic and very popular in India, with each region having its own signature dishes. We bring them all together — from the north, east, west and south.”

The lineup spans several regional meat specialties, including rich Mughlai Chicken, Tandoori Chicken Peri-Peri, Goan-style Fish Recheado and Champaran Mutton.

At the soft opening, my standout favorite was the Champaran Mutton. As a Cebuano, I rarely get the opportunity to try mutton, but the very first bite, exceptionally tender with a balanced kick of spice, instantly hooked me. It served as my introduction to Indian cuisine, and I was genuinely blown away by its flavor. Truly, it was a delightful cultural experience.

Vegetarian offerings are built around distinct spice profiles and textures, featuring Achari Paneer Tikka, Tawa Paneer, Malai Kofta and Vegetable Galouti Kebab, served alongside Jackfruit Biryani as one of the meal’s fragrant starch highlights.

Flatbreads such as naan and roti are rolled and cooked periodically at live stations, helping them stay fresh rather than dry out under heat lamps. Over at the dessert counter, syrup-soaked jalebi and classic mithai provide a seasonal departure from the hotel’s usual Western cake selections.

Kitchen execution and spice control

A primary operational consideration for a hotel kitchen in Central Visayas is calibrating authentic heat levels for a broad demographic. According to Chef Jyoti, the strategy involves offering varied spice levels across the lineup.

“These are the best choices for Indian guests because we have some high spice, some medium spice and some mild,” Chef Jyoti explained. “So, different guests have different choices — all the way from vegetarian to non-vegetarian. Something for everyone.”

To maintain flavor integrity across these variations, the kitchen avoids pre-packaged seasoning mixes in favor of house-blended whole spices.

“The ingredients are all Indian spices,” Chef Jyoti said. “Basically, some of the spices I make on my own here. I mix them according to what I need — not just buying pre-made mixes. We buy whole spices, mix them and then blend them to match my desired aroma so I can control the taste.”