Registered EVs expected to reach 35K by end of 2025

A KEY player in the electric vehicle industry is optimistic about strong growth in registrations by 2025, projecting the number to reach around 35,000. As of July, registrations have already surpassed 29,000 units — an increase from the 24,000 recorded for the entire previous year.

Citing data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Edmund Araga, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines president, during the pre-event press conference for the 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit in Taguig City, said total registered EVs from January to July this year already hit 29,715.

New registrations totaled 28,353, while those that applied for renewal reached 1,362.

Araga attributed this to the government’s support of encouraging the public to use EVs instead of fuel-powered vehicles to primarily help lessen carbon emissions.

He hopes that the policies of all government agencies and the private sector will eventually be aligned to bolster sales and registration. Additionally, he views any initiative by the government to use EVs as service vehicles for various offices as a positive factor.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Araga said the rising number of registered EVs is an indication that more people prefer this vehicle type, whether two-, three-, or four-wheeled vehicles.

He said there are more people buying battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which, he said, is “getting its ground” unlike before when buyers preferred only hybrids.

“But now, there are more people who are considering BEVs as it’s safer for them. It helps them in cost savings, and it’s really beneficial to use BEVs. So, in a nutshell, our outlook, this is an indication that it can grow bigger in the next three to five years,” he said.

Government data show that total sales of four-wheeled EVs alone reached 3,880 units in 2024, up from 1,028 in the previous year.

Of the total, BEVs accounted for 75 percent of the sales, followed by hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), 23 percent; and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), two percent.

For the two- and three-wheeled EVs, total sales last year reached 43,441 units, up from 172 in the previous year.

The bulk of these, or 93 percent, are accounted for by two-wheeled EVs, almost seven percent is accounted for by lower-power two-wheeled EVs, and 0.28 percent is the share of three-wheeled motor EVs. / PNA