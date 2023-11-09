Registered owners of private vehicle in Mandaue ‘road race’ deny involvement

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has asked the two previous owners of the car involved in a now-viral reckless driving video in Mandaue City to explain why they should not be held liable for the incident.

This was after two previous owners of the car featured in the viral video demonstrating reckless driving in Mandaue City appeared before the LTO 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, and clarified that they were not involved in the video.

LTO 7 Director Glen Galario said in cases like this, the registered owner of the vehicle is initially held accountable.

The former owners blamed the new owner, who has yet to be identified by LTO 7, for the “road race.”

Both parties linked to the road race were summoned to explain the incident during a meeting held at the LTO 7 office on N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City on Wednesday.

A netizen captured and shared a video on Oct. 31, which showed a private vehicle and a delivery truck racing dangerously on the national highway in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City. The drivers were seen changing lanes recklessly, which raised concerns among other motorists in the area.

During the Wednesday hearing, the first owner, represented by his wife, said the car had been sold to another person.

Upon investigation by the agency’s operations division, it was discovered that the car had been sold again to another person.

The second owner also appeared at the proceedings on Wednesday.

The LTO 7 said they would conduct further investigation to identify the new owner of the vehicle in the viral video.

Galario advised processing legal documents when selling a vehicle in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

“When you sell your vehicle, you need to present a deed of sale to the LTO there,” he said, adding this should be done so that a new certificate of registration will be given to the new owner.

Meanwhile, the driver of the delivery truck was accompanied by the company’s legal counsel, who said the driver was immediately suspended following the viral video.

The driver admitted his fault but said he reacted that way only after the driver of the private car honked at him.

LTO 7 has yet to determine administrative actions while the investigation continues. A resolution is expected to be issued within two days to a week.

For now, the truck driver was required to surrender his driver’s license and was ordered to provide a written explanation of the incident.

Galario issued a stern warning to motorists, emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules.

In addition to traffic enforcement, vigilant netizens would be watching for any traffic violations, he said.