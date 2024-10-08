Registry of Deeds official dismissed

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Mandaue City Registry of Deeds head, lawyer Reynaldo Paredes Mayol, after finding him guilty of violating Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”

The decision, penned by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Sept. 10, 2024, stemmed from an administrative complaint filed by a certain Manuel Dy, Jr. on Dec.1, 2022.

The complainant accused Mayol of soliciting and accepting money in exchange for facilitating the processing of a complainant’s certificate of title.

Mayol was also caught accepting marked money amounting to P150,000 in an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) on Nov. 25, 2022.

Mayol was found guilty of violating Section 7(d) of RA 6713, which prohibits public officials from soliciting or accepting gifts, monetary benefits, or any other valuable items, in connection with their official duties.

The Ombudsman maintained that Mayol’s conduct was in direct violation of the ethical standards expected from public servants and officials.

Aside from dismissal from service, Mayol also faces accessory penalties of forfeiture of all retirement benefits, accrued leave credits, and other receivables due from his office.

Should the penalty of dismissal no longer be enforceable due to separation from service, the penalty will be converted into a fine.

The fine is equivalent to his annual salary for one year, which will be deducted from any retirement benefits or receivables and paid to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s directive also ordered the Department of Justice to oversee the execution of the decision.

The Secretary of Justice has been instructed to submit a compliance report to the Ombudsman’s Office within five days of receiving the order, detailing the actions taken to implement the decision.

Dy filed a formal complaint before the NBI 7 against Mayol on Nov. 16, 2022.

Dy alleged that Mayol demanded cash to process official transactions. Dy claimed he had already given Mayol P100,000 for annotating a favorable court order but was asked for an additional P150,000 for a new title removing the name of Dy’s former wife. / CAV