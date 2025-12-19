Regular, casual Capitol employees set to receive P55,000 holiday bonus

REGULAR and casual employees of the Cebu Provincial Government may receive bonuses of up to P55,000 this holiday season, Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces revealed on Friday, December 19, 2025.

More than 1,000 employees are expected to receive P30,000 as a holiday bonus from the provincial government, alongside P20,000 as a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and P5,000 as a Performance-Based Incentive (PBI).

Job order personnel are set to receive a total of P15,000, including the one-time Gratuity Pay and service incentive.

The proposed supplemental budget for the bonuses will be discussed during the final session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday, December 22, 2025. The release is expected to begin on or after Christmas Day.

Empaces said that compliance with Civil Service requirements was key to ensuring the bonuses’ release, following audit reports by the Commission on Audit on lapses in the submission of requirements in the previous fiscal year.

“The decision was to make sure that the documents complied. These were submitted around the first week of December to the Civil Service Commission in Central Office and discussed with the Peace Employee Association. This ensures alignment with past disallowances and actions related to 2025,” he said.

He highlighted the positive impact of the bonuses on employees, particularly those severely affected in the aftermath of recent calamities such as the September 30 quake and Typhoon Tino last November 4.

“There are almost 1,000 regular employees in Capitol. Many have been affected by the earthquake, so they are grateful for this initiative. It’s a win-win for everyone, and we hope it brings a proper Christmas celebration.”

On the administrative side, Empaces explained that the bonus arrangement is part of a Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) between the Capitol and the Employees Association, and that the agreement will be renewed next year under Governor Pamela Baricuatro's administration.

“This submission to the Civil Service is part of ensuring proper documentation and compliance, which was overlooked in past administrations,” he said. (EHP)