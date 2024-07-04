Regular flights to Bantayan Island set for August

TRAVEL time from Mactan Island to Bantayan Island in Cebu is set to be reduced from four hours to just 30 minutes.

This is as King Aces Travel and Tours Service Inc. (Kattsi) prepares to launch its regular flights starting in August 2024.

Kattsi will operate flights between Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City and Bantayan Island Airport, with inaugural flights scheduled for Aug. 28.

This development was announced following a meeting between Kattsi director Germiniano Yuson Jr. and Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, the Cebu Provincial Government reported on its official news platform on Facebook.

The governor was informed during the meeting that the inaugural flight tickets will be priced as low as P888; planes from French-Italian company ATR with a 72-passenger capacity will be used; and regular flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Sundays.

Kattsi, a subsidiary of ACDI Multipurpose Cooperative serving members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, is spearheading this initiative.

The company’s leadership, including Gilbert Llanto, chair of Prime Aces Holdings Corp. (PAHC), and Augusto Gaite, director of PAHC, along with Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority officials, were present at the meeting with Governor Garcia.

This development aligns with the governor’s push for regular flight routes to and from Bantayan Island Airport.

The Provincial Government has been actively improving the island’s airport infrastructure, including a 1.2-kilometer runway extension completed in 2020 and ongoing plans to extend the runway to three kilometers.

The new air route is expected to capitalize on Bantayan Island’s growing tourism, with the destination currently attracting around 6,000 visitors on weekends and 3,000 on weekdays. The island is renowned for its white-sand beaches and clear waters.

The Provincial Government said this initiative marks a significant step in enhancing accessibility to one of Cebu’s prime tourist destinations, potentially boosting local tourism and economic growth. / EHP