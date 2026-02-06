Regulators urged to raise motorcycle taxi cap

GRAB-CONTROLLED motorcycle taxi platform Move It is urging Philippine regulators to raise the cap on motorcycle taxi units, warning that demand has outgrown the limits imposed under the government’s long-running pilot program, potentially constraining commuter mobility and platform growth.

The Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group (MC Taxi TWG) under the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board currently caps motorcycle taxi operations in Metro Manila at 45,000 units, divided among operators including Move It, Angkas and JoyRide.

“We see that the demand for motorcycle taxis has increased,” said Rich Manuel, Move It’s driver engagement lead, adding that the company has submitted proposals to raise the cap to better address commuter needs. He said Move It regularly provides regulators with data on demand trends, safety performance and rider activity as part of ongoing policy discussions.

The appeal underscores mounting pressure on regulators to revisit capacity limits as motorcycle taxis increasingly serve as a workaround to urban congestion, particularly in Metro Manila and major regional cities.

The call also comes amid lingering uncertainty over the sector’s regulatory framework. Motorcycle taxis continue to operate under a pilot scheme and industry players are pushing for full legalization to unlock longer-term investments and fleet expansion.

Regulatory constraints have had material effects on Move It’s operations. In April 2025, the inter-agency TWG reduced the platform’s Metro Manila allocation from nearly 15,000 to 6,836 units, despite Move It reporting 14,662 active riders in the capital at the time. An amended resolution later allowed the company to retain those riders, while assigning 2,723 units in Cebu City and 361 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The revised ruling permits Move It to replace departing riders within its allocated cap, allowing limited onboarding but restricting net growth.

Grab Philippines acquired Move It’s business operations in 2022 for an undisclosed amount, positioning the platform as part of Grab’s broader mobility ecosystem in Southeast Asia. In the local market, Move It competes with Angkas, backed by Malaysian private equity firm Creador, and JoyRide.

Industry players say a higher cap — or full legalization — could improve service availability, shorten waiting times and support employment for riders, while prolonged limits risk leaving demand unmet as urban traffic congestion worsens. / KOC