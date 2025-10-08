Rehab awaits damage assessment

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Provincial Government will not finalize its post-earthquake rehabilitation plan until it receives the official Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). The assessment, conducted by engineers and local officials, will determine which structures are safe to use and which must be rebuilt.

What the PDNA covers

The PDNA involves inspections of government centers, hospitals, markets, bridges, roads and private buildings. Twenty-one assessment teams have been deployed in northern Cebu, led by the Provincial Engineering Office with support from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Cebu chapter and local building officials.

The results will guide local governments in deciding whether to repair or demolish damaged structures.

Coordination with LGUs

Baricuatro said the Province will follow National Government’s guidance and rely on mayors’ recommendations, especially for relocation plans. “When it’s urgent, we will do it right away,” she said on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

The Province is also preparing an executive order for the overall recovery plan under the initiative #KumbatiCebu, which will include: former governor Hilario Davide III as adviser, a private-sector co-chair, mayors of affected towns and a composite accountability team to monitor projects.

Funding for recovery

The Provincial Government has released P158 million to 12 northern local government units (LGUs) for infrastructure repairs, on top of P38 million announced earlier. Bogo City will get P15 million, while P13 million each goes to Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Sogod, Catmon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos.

In addition, P350 million will fund rehabilitation of provincial roads and bridges damaged by the Sept. 30 earthquake. Another P200 million from the Office of the President’s Local Government Support Fund will support long-term rebuilding.

Immediate priorities

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said fixing bridges and roads is the top concern to restore access for goods and services. The governor will endorse priority projects to the Department of Public Works and Highways for national-level funding.

Temporary “smart offices”

To keep local services running, the Capitol will provide mobile offices to six LGUs — Bogo City, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon and Borbon — whose municipal halls were badly damaged. Each LGU will receive two 20-foot air-conditioned units with comfort rooms by mid-October.

By coordinating with national agencies and local mayors, the Province aims to rebuild quickly but safely, balancing urgency with accountability. / CDF