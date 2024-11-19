Rehab center secures P9.5M grant

MANDAUE City’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO) has been awarded a P9.5 million grant by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to renovate its building.

The goal is to integrate community-based mental health services and drug rehabilitation programs, creating a pioneering facility in the city, according to Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, head of SAMHSO.

“This initiative is the first of its kind, and we’re proud that Mandaue City is being looked at as a template for mental health programs on a wider scale,” Manzano said.

Services

The renovated facility will house three main services: a drug testing laboratory, drug rehabilitation program, an outpatient community-based mental health clinic.

Dubbed a one-stop shop for community health, the center will streamline access to critical health services, particularly for those dealing with mental health and substance use disorders.

Manzano said all services will be offered free of charge.

Mandaue City has 3,642 individuals who have used drugs, whom SAMHSO call as “warriors.”

Renovations will begin after the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the DDB and SAMHSO in the first week of December.

Manzano highlighted the facility’s commitment to personalized care.

“When clients come to us for help, we assess their needs and provide the appropriate interventions. If necessary, we refer them to a psychologist or psychiatrist through our established mental health referral system,” Manzano said.

Application

In addition to addressing mental health and substance abuse, SAMHSO has applied for accreditation with the Department of Health to convert the facility into a primary health care center.

This would enable the office to cater to the broader health needs of Mandaue City residents, especially those who lack access to basic medical services.

The DDB expressed its full support for Mandaue City’s anti-illegal drugs programs in March 2023, offering financial and technical assistance to bolster SAMHSO’s advocacy, research, and mental health initiatives.

Once operational, the facility will be able to serve more than 20 outpatients at a time, significantly boosting community health efforts in the city.

“This is more than just a building renovation; it’s a step toward a more inclusive and effective health care system for Mandaue City,” Manzano said. / CAV