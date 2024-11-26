Reimagining heritage: The besti collection

Great innovation is born at the crossroads where creativity dares to mix mediums. At Nustar Cebu, Bisti celebrated this union, exhibiting the perpetual beauty of art alongside the ever-evolving nature of fashion.

Jane Ebarle’s textured paintings served as the foundation for Philip Rodriguez’s 22-piece collection where each design stitched tradition and style into a tribute to Visayan heritage.

The exhibit launched on Nov. 14, 2024 at Level 2 of Nustar’s The Mall, drawing art and fashion enthusiasts eager to experience this collaboration. Running until the end of the month, it offers an inspiring glimpse into the exceptional creativity that defines Filipino artistry.

Union of art

Different yet connected, these disciplines dissolve the boundary between muse and maker. Bisti, meaning “garments in Visayan,” is an invitation to witness Rodriguez’s genius in reimagining Filipiniana that does not forget to blend respect for heritage with a daring vision. Similarly, painter Ebarle, who studied indigenous weaves and Filipino fashion, brought the same reverence and creativity to her work. Together, their art and fashion exhibit speaks of oneness that reintroduces the younger crowd to the beauty of our traditional attire.

One standout creation, the Pinya Kimona, is beautifully accented with embroidered tapis over a floral-print pinya skirt. Meanwhile, Ang Dalagang Pilipina, a stunning all-Pinya ensemble featuring diverse weaving techniques, paired with traditional filigree jewelry and striking lapiz lazuli accents.

Another showstopper is Ang Kimona, a striking piece crafted from a stripe corded Pinya top, paired with a butterfly suksuk shawl and a hablon de Argao over a hankie-cut organdy skirt—styles that, while rooted in tradition, offer endless possibilities for contemporary wear.

Ebarle’s mastery of textured acrylics in abstract expressionism birthed pieces that convey emotion and identity. Works like Bisti ni Rosa, Bisti ni Karen and Bisti ni Carmela each tell their own story through both tactile texture and visual depth. Among her most tributes is Barong ni Filippo, a painting that honors designer Philip Rodriguez. The whole thing stands as a love letter to a partnership that not only pushed boundaries in their respective careers but also reshaped the landscape of Filipino art and fashion.

As Cebu celebrates its Creative Month, the Bisti art exhibition remains open for all to explore. During the launch, a momentous ceremony marked the occasion as Philip Rodriguez, Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera, Cultural Center of the Philippines President Kaye Tinga, Jane Ebarle, The Mall Nustar general manager May Adolfo and Nustar Resort Cebu’s cluster director of sales and marketing Cristina Ong Cruz cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially opening the marriage of art and fashion.