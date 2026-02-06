REIT firm declares Q4 dividend, joins PSE index

LISTED-FIRM RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR) reported a 35 percent year-on-year rise in unaudited revenues to P11.08 billion in 2025, driven by asset infusions and a portfolio occupancy rate of 96 percent.

Fourth-quarter revenues climbed 49 percent to P3.42 billion, reflecting the full-quarter contribution of nine newly acquired malls.

The company remained debt-free, with total assets at P167.76 billion and shareholders’ equity of P162.19 billion.

RCR declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of P0.1112 per share, bringing total 2025 dividends to P7.54 billion, or more than 90 percent of distributable income.

The REIT was also included in the PSE index following the latest rebalancing, underscoring its scale and liquidity.