Relatives, classmates hold vigil for student killed in flyover crash

RELATIVES and mechanical engineering students from the University of San Carlos gathered Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2026, beneath the flyover near the Cebu Business Park in Cebu City to light candles in memory of 18-year-old Braille Nichole Kwek, who died when the motorcycle she was riding was hit by a counterflowing ambulance.

This vigil happened a day after the police filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the ambulance driver linked to the crash.

The suspect, Kevin Ryan Gesta, 23, is accused of driving against the flow of traffic on Tuesday, April 14, and colliding with the motorcycle carrying two students. The crash killed Kwek and injured her classmate, Juan Antonio Seares Ladioray, 19, who was driving the motorcycle.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Col. George Ylanan said the victim’s grandfather filed the complaint.

Cause of the accident

Police said the case was based on the driver’s alleged counterflow, which led to the fatal collision along the flyover.

Meanwhile, family members and students gathered on the road below the site of the crash, offering prayers and lighting candles in

Kwek’s memory.

The vigil drew calls for justice following the student’s death.

Kwek’s father, Brian Kwek, called for accountability during the vigil.

“Justice for my daughter!” he said.

Mayor Nestor Archival and Ylanan expressed condolences to the Kwek family and called for a swift resolution of the case.

Gesta remains in custody at the CCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit. / AYB