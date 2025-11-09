Relief operations bring essential aid to Cebu, nearby provinces after Tino

THE Lucio Tan Group (LTG) is actively supporting relief operations for communities in Cebu and surrounding provinces severely impacted by typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is airlifting relief goods to Cebu and other affected areas, working with government agencies, humanitarian organizations and private donors to move essential supplies as quickly as possible. Shipments will be accommodated on available cargo space and processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

At the same time, Asia Brewery Inc. (ABI) has mobilized the donation of 3,000 six-liter containers of bottled water to provide immediate drinking water to displaced residents. The distribution is being coordinated with local government units and partner nongovernmental organizations.

Both PAL and ABI are part of the Lucio Tan Group, which stands in solidarity with the people of Cebu and nearby provinces and is committed to extending continued support in the coming days.

Organizations and individuals who wish to send relief cargo may contact the PAL Foundation at email: palfoundation@pal.com.ph or mobile nos. +639178079622, +639178028073 for assistance. / PR