Religious leaders urge Sara to face possible trial

A NATIONWIDE call for Vice President Sara Duterte to personally face a possible Senate impeachment trial has emerged from religious leaders and lawmakers, while a Cebuano lawmaker has sought guidance from his constituents before the House of Representatives votes on the matter Monday, May 11, 2026.

Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco said on his Facebook page on Thursday, May 7, that he started meeting with local leaders, supporters and residents to determine how he should vote regarding the articles of impeachment. He met with barangay captains in Liloan to hear the views of residents within their respective jurisdictions.

For its part, the InterReligious Leaders’ Council for National Transformation (ILCNT) also urged the National Government and the public to support a transparent trial process. ILCNT convenor Bishop Colin Bagaforo said accountability is the foundation of public trust and should not be viewed as political harassment or destabilization.

SunStar Cebu reached out to other lawmakers on Friday, but they refused to issue a statement. Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong and Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre cited a recent Tangere survey indicating that 90 percent of respondents want Duterte to appear before the Senate. Adiong said the survey results were expected, as the public wants the Vice President to address allegations involving P612.5 million in confidential funds and P6.77 billion in suspicious transactions.

Consultations

Frasco said his consultations would not be limited to Liloan officials, as the Fifth District also includes Danao City and the municipalities of Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, Sogod and Tudela.

The lawmaker, who is the husband of former tourism secretary Christina Frasco, said the sentiments of his constituents would guide his final decision in the House of Representatives.

Demanding accountability

The call for a trial was echoed by various civil society groups who believe the constitutional process should proceed to allow evidence to be examined fairly. Acidre said the public is looking for direct answers from the Vice President regarding the allegations laid out during the clarificatory hearings of the House Committee on Justice.

Public sentiment

The Tangere mobile-based survey, conducted Tuesday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 6, among 1,200 respondents, revealed that 82 percent of Filipinos believe Duterte should personally attend the proceedings rather than relying only on her legal team.

The survey also indicated that 60 percent of respondents wanted the Vice President’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, to face scrutiny over conjugal assets and shared legal interests.

Impeachment grounds

The House Committee on Justice previously found probable cause to impeach the Vice President on April 29, referring four articles of impeachment to the plenary. These articles accuse Duterte of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption and other high crimes.

Specific allegations include the misuse of confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd), as well as alleged cash payments to DepEd officials.

The House plenary is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment on Monday. Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro, chairperson of the House Committee on Justice, said the date allows members sufficient time to study the committee report and resolution.

At least 106 lawmakers, representing one-third of the 318 House members, must vote in favor of the articles to transmit the case to the Senate for trial. Duterte has denied all wrongdoing, describing the effort as politically motivated. / DPC, TPM, PNA