‘Relocation’ affects voter turnout in Cebu City mall

THE Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec) 7 cited the relocation of some voters as the cause of the low voter turnout in precincts designated for mall voting in Barangay Parian, Cebu City, during the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) held on Oct. 30, 2023.

According to Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano, most of the registered voters for Barangay Parian have moved to other places already.

“The problem in Barangay Parian, just to clarify, we have already sent letters to the voters there [to inform them about the mall voting]. There are many people in Parian, but they are not living there already, yet they are still registered [to vote] there,” he told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

He said residents have mostly moved to subdivisions, although they are still registered voters in Parian. He, however, did not provide the number of voters who transferred residence.

Last Monday, a Department of Education (DepEd) personnel estimated that only 50 percent of the registered voters in Barangay Parian took part in the inaugural mall voting.

Junee Mar Aguilar, a DepEd supervisor responsible for the registration booth, said only about half of the 2,232 registered Parian voters, whose polling places were in the mall, exercised their voting rights.

“Around 50 percent came and voted. Most of them were voters who initially went to Tejero Elementary School and did not find their names there,” he said in Cebuano.

Tejero Elementary School served as the designated voting center for the residents of Barangays Tejero, Tinago, T. Padilla, and Parian in various polling precincts.

Mall voting

Barangay Parian is one of the two barangays in Cebu that had some of its precincts moved for the initial mall voting.

Earlier, Comelec assigned 2,232 registered voters from Parian to Robinsons Galleria Cebu and allocated mall areas for each of the five clusters: 621, 622, 623, 624, and 625--with each cluster containing four precinct groups.

The other one is Barangay Pitogo in Consolacion town in northern Cebu, wherein 2,424 voters were assigned to vote in precincts in SM City Consolacion.

The two malls were among the 14 malls nationwide selected by Comelec as venues for around 300,000 voters.

Info drive

“We have plastered more posters than any of the candidates running in Barangay Parian if you consider it,” said Castillano.

He added that prior to the election day, they even conducted an information dissemination drive to ensure that residents were aware of the mall voting process.

He said they distributed and posted posters to inform residents about mall voting and conducted mall voting simulations as early as August.

During the election, Castillano said candidates themselves helped inform voters about the existence of mall voting throughout the campaign period.

He noted that unlike in Parian, the mall voting in Barangay Pitogo in SM City Consolacion was well-received by voters and described it as a success.

Future plans

Moving forward, Castillano said they are eyeing to add more malls in Cebu to serve as voting venues in the 2025 midterm elections.

Among its benefits include accessibility, convenience, and security as opposed to holding it in schools.

Castillano said they are considering adopting a hybrid approach, which involves both voting and ballot canvassing in malls, subject to the availability of suitable space in willing establishments.

For 2023, Comelec has partnered with Robinsons Malls and SM Malls.

For their expansion plans, he said they are now in talks with Gaisano Malls.