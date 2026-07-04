Relocation solutions sought for displaced Marna families

FOLLOWING a controversial demolition that flattened dozens of homes in Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku, the Mandaue City Government has stepped in to establish a legal “exit scenario” and humanitarian protocol for the displaced community.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said the City Government is holding inter-agency meetings to address the legal implications of the demolition and establish proper protocols moving forward.

A private demolition crew had previously caught more than 100 families by surprise when it cleared the area.

Malig-on said the City Government is coordinating with national housing officials and human rights advocates to prevent further uncoordinated displacement.

“We are holding meetings. In fact, we had an important dialogue yesterday,” Malig-on said.

“While I cannot fully disclose all the operational details just yet, we met with representatives from the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo), leaders from the affected community group and representatives from Taipan Corp.,” he added.

The city administrator said City Hall will focus on protecting the welfare of the residents while establishing a formal and lawful transition.

“I will be leading another crucial meeting alongside our legal team,” said Malig-on, explaining that he would convene with Hudo, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor and the Commission on Human Rights to define proper protocols and discuss what could be a managed exit or a final resolution to the crisis.

The demolition in Sitio Marna on June 25, 2026 has reignited debate over the city’s struggle with land scarcity and soaring real estate prices.

In response, the City Council passed a resolution asking Hudo to identify available government-owned land that could be used as a relocation site.

Malig-on said finding land within the city limits remains a major challenge.

“That is precisely where the true problem lies. As the mayor (Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano) has heavily emphasized in previous interviews, Mandaue’s most significant hurdle is the actual physical space,” Malig-on said.

He said identifying a viable relocation site for the city’s informal settlers is “incredibly difficult” because Mandaue is “very small, highly compact and the market price for land is exceptionally high.”

Malig-on said it is a massive challenge to locate a large, contiguous tract of land that the City Government can readily use for relocation.

The City Government must also consider the livelihoods of displaced families.

Relocating informal settlers outside the city often distances them from their jobs and schools, a reality the City Government hopes to avoid.

“The reality is that most of these affected residents will not agree to be moved outside of Mandaue City. And you cannot blame them. Their primary source of livelihood, their jobs and their daily survival are completely rooted right here in the heart of the city,” Malig-on said.

Malig-on also addressed whether the private demolition team had been barred from resuming clearing operations.

“What I can assure everyone is that yesterday’s meeting was specifically geared toward halting unilateral actions and laying down the ground rules,” Malig-on said. / ABC