Relos wins gold, breaks national records at Visayas powerlifting

POWERLIFTER Ryant Relos captured the gold medal in the 74 kg open category of the 2025 Visayas Equipped Powerlifting Championships held Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Gaisano Mall of Cebu in Cebu City, smashing two national records in the process.

Relos broke the national open squat (S) record twice before setting a new mark with a massive 242.5 kilograms. He followed it up with a 167.5-kg bench press (B) and a 267.5-kg deadlift (D), giving him a record-breaking total of 677.5 kg, the new national record for the open total.

Joining him in the open top three were Prince Patrick Joshua Bulagao (T: 592.5 kg; S: 200 kg; B: 132.5 kg; D: 260 kg) and Bill Clarence Liao (T: 590 kg; S: 220 kg; B: 120 kg; D: 250 kg).

“Satisfying because ni-pay off gyud ang hard work sa training,” said Relos, who spent three months preparing for the competition.

He shared that his main motivation was to surpass his own records and push his limits further.

Relos said his diet plan is simple: he just watches what he eats and maintains discipline in his training.

Having been in the sport since 2017, Relos encouraged aspiring powerlifters to remain patient and persistent.

“Stay consistent. I started powerlifting in 2017, so it’s been how many years. Stay consistent and you will get your goal,” Relos said.

The Powerlifting Association of the Philippines held the three-day championship from October 24 to 26, which gathered some of the best and strongest powerlifters in the country. (JGS)