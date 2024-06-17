RELX | Elsevier bags 3 awards at Asia Pacific Stevie 2024

RELX shared services arm RELX | Reed Elsevier recently won three awards at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024, the world’s premier business-awarding body that honors the achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide.

RELX | Reed Elsevier received the Silver Award in Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility while managing director Mark Lwin received the Bronze Award for Most Innovative Leader of the Year.

Additionally, the company won the People’s Choice for Favorite Companies in the Business Product and Service Industries, a category introduced to the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2023.

This award reflects the overwhelming support from the public, with over 38,000 total votes cast worldwide between April 10 and April 30. These three awards highlight the company’s dedication to innovation and employee development. / PR