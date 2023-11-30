Remembering Andrés Bonifacio

AS NOVEMBER 30th in the Philippines holds cultural significance, a holiday commemorating Andrés Bonifacio and the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle (whom Bonifacio’s name was derived from), it is crucial to explore how the younger generation, particularly students, perceive and honor Bonifacio Day.

Bonifacio’s legacy is deeply tied into the heart of Philippine history, but do students truly grasp the depth of his contributions?

Andrés Bonifacio, a hero of the Philippine revolution, played a critical position in the fight for independence against Spanish oppression. His captaincy as Supremo of the Katipunan, a secret society pushing for independence, was pivotal in triggering the revolution in 1986.

Classroom experience

In the Philippines, students are commonly introduced to history lessons on Andrés Bonifacio in the elementary level, typically fifth or sixth grade.

The curriculum looks into his life, his role in the fight for independence, and the sacrifices made by him and his fellow revolutionaries.

But have these lessons left a lasting impact on students?

To gain a better understanding, SunStar spoke with several students of a private school, who requested to keep their anonymity, about their awareness of Bonifacio Day and their knowledge of Andrés Bonifacio.

Student responses

“I remember learning about him in grade 6,” a student reminisced. “He’s the father of the Philippine revolution and he led the KKK in the revolution against the Spanish,” another one said.

As time has passed, though, much of their knowledge about Bonifacio has gradually diminished. The broader context of his historical significance seems to have faded into the background of their academic journey.

It's apparent that for many students, Bonifacio Day is aligned with a welcome break from the routine of school and work. The historical significance may take a backseat to the joy of having a day off.

“It’s just another holiday for me,” another student chimed in. “It’s something that I feel like should be brought up more because when we’re kids and we’re learning about those things, it doesn’t really stick with us and we don’t really see how big of an impact it is…[the Philippines has] so much holidays and we don’t really know what it’s about.”

Commemoration practices

While some students consider Bonifacio Day as a break from school and work, others actively participate in commemorating the national holiday through school programs and community events such as the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.

These acts of tribute and service are a reminder of Bonifacio’s sacrifices and fight for freedom for sovereignty to reside in the public.

As Bonifacio Day unfolds, it is evident that there is a spectrum of understanding and engagement among students. While some see it as a well-deserved break, others recognize the importance of reflecting on Bonifacio's legacy.

Perhaps, by fostering a deeper appreciation for the historical context and promoting more engaging activities in all school curriculums, public and private, Filipinos can ensure that Bonifacio Day becomes more than just a day off, transforming into a meaningful commemoration of Bonifacio’s life -- devoted to paving the way for Philippine independence. (Emanuel Yu, intern)