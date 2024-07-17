Remembering Shelley Duvall, from 'The Shining' to changing Hollywood

Shelley Duvall, a versatile actress known for her distinctive voice and wide-eyed expressiveness, passed away on July 11, 2024, at the age of 75. Duvall’s death, due to complications from diabetes, occurred at her home in Blanco, Texas, where she lived with her life partner, Dan Gilroy, since 1989. Her career and life, marked by significant highs and challenging lows, have left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry.
In the 1980s, renowned film critic Roger Ebert said of Duvall’s performances: “In all of her roles, there is an openness about her, as if somehow nothing has come between her open face and our eyes — no camera, dialogue, makeup, method of acting — and she is just spontaneously being the character.”
Beginnings
Born on July 7, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, Shelley Alexis Duvall grew up with a passion for the arts. Her unique appearance and talents caught the attention of director Robert Altman, who cast her in several of his films, including “Brewster McCloud” (1970), “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” (1971) and “Nashville” (1975). Her performances in these films showcased her ability to bring quirky, memorable characters to life, establishing her as a rising star in the 1970s.
Duvall’s most iconic role came in 1980 when she starred as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining.” Her portrayal of Wendy, a woman unraveling under the psychological terror of her husband’s descent into madness, remains one of the most memorable performances in horror cinema. The making of “The Shining” — which took 13 months — was infamously grueling for Duvall, with one scene reportedly requiring 127 takes.
Conversations
Duvall’s experience during the production of “The Shining” was a catalyst for broader conversations about the ethical treatment of actors in Hollywood. In the years following the film’s release, stories of her on-set experiences became emblematic of the industry’s often exploitative practices. “I will never give that much again,” said Duvall in a 1981 interview with People magazine. “If you want to get into pain and call it art, go ahead, but not with me.” She recounted crying “12 hours a day for weeks on end” during the production.
Duvall’s career slowed significantly after “The Shining,” and she faced personal struggles, including health issues and a retreat from public life.
Advancements
Duvall’s experiences, particularly on the set of “The Shining,” played a role in propelling a movement within Hollywood to advocate for better treatment of actors. Industry professionals and advocates began to push for more stringent protections, mental health support and humane working conditions. The conversation around Duvall’s treatment became a touchstone for discussions on the need for a more compassionate approach to filmmaking.
Duvall retired from acting in 2002 but made a return in 2023 for a role in the indie horror flick “The Forest Hills.”
“Acting again — it’s so much fun. It enriches your life,” said Duvall of her return.
In the same year, Hollywood actors reached a groundbreaking agreement with studios and streamers on Nov. 8 after a 118-day strike. The new contract included significant wage increases, additional raises, improved streaming bonuses, new limits on costly self-tape auditions and important protections against unauthorized use of digital replicas and AI alterations. These advancements reflect the ongoing efforts to improve conditions for actors in Hollywood, highlighting the importance of continued advocacy and reform in the entertainment industry.
Duvall’s legacy is characterized by resilience, creativity and transformation in film and television. Her contributions highlighted the need for improved treatment of actors, impacting Hollywood significantly. Her recent passing prompts reflection on her career’s influence on peers and future generations of actors. Duvall’s story underscores ongoing efforts toward a more equitable and supportive environment within the entertainment industry.