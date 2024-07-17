Remembering Shelley Duvall, from 'The Shining' to changing Hollywood

Shelley Duvall, a versatile actress known for her distinctive voice and wide-eyed expressiveness, passed away on July 11, 2024, at the age of 75. Duvall’s death, due to complications from diabetes, occurred at her home in Blanco, Texas, where she lived with her life partner, Dan Gilroy, since 1989. Her career and life, marked by significant highs and challenging lows, have left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry.

In the 1980s, renowned film critic Roger Ebert said of Duvall’s performances: “In all of her roles, there is an openness about her, as if somehow nothing has come between her open face and our eyes — no camera, dialogue, makeup, method of acting — and she is just spontaneously being the character.”

Beginnings

Born on July 7, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, Shelley Alexis Duvall grew up with a passion for the arts. Her unique appearance and talents caught the attention of director Robert Altman, who cast her in several of his films, including “Brewster McCloud” (1970), “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” (1971) and “Nashville” (1975). Her performances in these films showcased her ability to bring quirky, memorable characters to life, establishing her as a rising star in the 1970s.

Duvall’s most iconic role came in 1980 when she starred as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining.” Her portrayal of Wendy, a woman unraveling under the psychological terror of her husband’s descent into madness, remains one of the most memorable performances in horror cinema. The making of “The Shining” — which took 13 months — was infamously grueling for Duvall, with one scene reportedly requiring 127 takes.