Remembering Toriyama, how Dragon Ball Z shaped 2000s kids

Akira Toriyama, the visionary Japanese manga artist who created the iconic “Dragon Ball” series, passed away on March 1, 2024 at the age of 68, due to an acute subdural hematoma. Toriyama’s work transcended cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless fans worldwide, including many children in the Philippines during the 2000s.

Toriyama’s “Dragon Ball” series, which began as a manga in 1984, quickly grew into one of the world’s most beloved and influential franchises. Its compelling storylines, memorable characters and epic battles captivated audiences and inspired generations. In the Philippines, the impact of “Dragon Ball” was particularly profound, shaping the childhoods of those born during the 2000s.

‘Dragon Ball’ in the PH

“Dragon Ball” made its way to the Philippines in the late 1990s with a Taglish (Tagalog/English) dub that aired in 1997-1998. Although this initial version had a marginal reach, it laid the groundwork for a cultural phenomenon. The full impact of “Dragon Ball” was felt between 2008-2010 when QTV, followed by reruns on GMA in 2014-2015, broadcasted a complete Tagalog dub. This version, produced by Alta, utilized much of the long-established Tagalog voice cast, offering Filipino children an authentic and immersive experience.

The transition to a full Tagalog dub was significant. It superseded the short-lived Taglish dub and the previous English dub by Creative Products Corp., which had been broadcast on GMA 7. The Tagalog dub, produced by Picasso, began with Episode 100 of “Dragon Ball Z,” continuing from where the Taglish dub left off. This version aired until the series finale at episode 291 in 2002, marking a complete departure from the previously established English cast.

In 2003, Picasso dubbed “Dragon Ball GT” into Tagalog and aired on GMA 7 every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring that Filipino fans could continue their journey with Goku and his friends. This continuation utilized much of the same cast from the earlier Tagalog dub of “Dragon Ball Z,” creating a sense of continuity and familiarity for the audience. The series was re-aired in 2010 on GMA’s Astig Authority block, further cementing its legacy.

Inspiration for a new generation

For Filipino children growing up in the 2000s, “Dragon Ball” was more than just a show; it was a source of inspiration and a gateway to imagination. The adventures of Goku, Vegeta and the Z Fighters taught valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance and the importance of standing up against evil. The iconic battles and dramatic story arcs provided endless entertainment, fueling playground discussions and imaginative play.

Toriyama’s storytelling prowess and distinctive art style created a fantastical and relatable world. His ability to blend humor, action and emotion resonated deeply with Filipino audiences, who eagerly followed the journey of their favorite characters.

Toriyama legacy

Toriyama’s legacy extends far beyond the pages of manga and the frames of anime. He created a cultural touchstone, influencing new generations of artists and storytellers. In the Philippines, his work fostered a love for anime and manga, contributing to the growth of a vibrant fan community.

As we remember Toriyama, we celebrate his contributions to the world of manga and anime and the joy and inspiration he brought to millions of fans. His creations will continue to live on, inspiring future generations and reminding us of the power of creativity and storytelling.

Rest in peace, Akira Toriyama. Your legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those who grew up with “Dragon Ball,” especially the Filipino children whose childhoods you so profoundly shaped.