Remittances in Q1 hit $9.15B, up 2.8%

PERSONAL remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) rose by 2.6 percent to US$3.05 billion in March 2024 from $2.97 billion recorded in March 2023.

The increase in personal remittances in March 2024 was due to remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

For the first quarter (Q1), personal remittances increased by 2.8 percent to $9.15 billion from $8.90 billion in Q1 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, Q1 2024 cash remittances amounted to $8.22 billion, higher by 2.7 percent than the $8 billion registered in Q1 2023.

The growth in cash remittances from the United States (US), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in Q1 2024. In terms of the countries where these remittances originated, the US had the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia. / PR