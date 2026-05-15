Remittances reach $2.87B in March

MONEY sent home by overseas Filipinos reached US$2.87 billion in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

Data released Friday, May 15, 2026, showed that land-based workers accounted for $2.26 billion during the month, while sea-based workers sent $0.61 billion.

For the first three months of the year, cash remittances from overseas Filipinos grew by 2.8 percent to $8.68 billion from $8.44 billion in January to March 2025.

The United States remained the top source of cash remittances during the three-month period, accounting for 39.9 percent, followed by Singapore with 7.6 percent and Saudi Arabia with 6.3 percent.

Personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, amounted to $3.20 billion in March 2026.

On a cumulative basis, personal remittances went up by 2.8 percent to $9.66 billion from $9.40 billion recorded in January to March 2025. / PNA