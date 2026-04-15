Remittances up 3.1% to $5.81B in first 2 months

MONEY sent home by overseas Filipinos rose to US$2.79 billion in February 2026, reflecting sustained inflows that continue to support domestic consumption and the broader economy.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that total cash remittances reached $5.81 billion in the first two months of 2026, up 3.1 percent from $5.63 billion in the same period last year.

The United States remained the largest source of remittances during the January–February period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, personal remittances, which include both bank transfers and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, totaled $3.10 billion in February.

On a year-to-date basis, personal remittances also grew 3.1 percent to $6.46 billion, from $6.27 billion recorded in January–February 2025. / KOC