Remolino tops NAGT

MANILA – Cebu pride Kim Andrew Remolino successfully defended his men’s elite title Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) at Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

The sophomore marketing student of the University of San Carlos clocked 56 minutes and 17 seconds to win the sprint race, covering a 750-meter swim, 18-kilometer bike ride, and 5km run.

The bike stage was shortened from the original 20 kilometers due to road repairs.

Matthew Justine Hermosa, also from Cebu, finished second in 56:21, while Dayshaun Karl Ramos, last year’s junior elite champion, placed third with a time of 56:44.

“I came here prepared and I’m happy with the result,” Remolino said.

Remolino and Hermosa will join the Private Schools Athletic Association’s regional qualifying on March 13 and 14 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Meanwhile, Dhana Victoria Seda-Lomboy, the 2025 junior elite women’s champion, clocked 1:07:49 to win the women’s elite title, beating Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz (1:08:42).

In the junior elite category, Darell Johnson Bada and Anisha Eunice Caluya dominated their respective divisions in the race, which is part of Triathlon Philippines’ grassroots and talent identification program.

The 17-year-old Bada, silver medalist last year, bagged the gold after clocking 56 minutes and 57 seconds.

Euan Arrow Ramos took the silver medal with a time of 58:57, improving on his third-place finish last year, while Peter Sacho Del Rosario (59:12) settled for the bronze.

“I always give my best in every race,” Bada, a Grade 12 student at Subic Colleges in Olongapo City, said. “Last year, I was in the second pack. This year, I was in the first pack and eventually won the title.”

Caluya (1:07:09), Christy Ann Perez (1:07:56) and Aira Danara Gregorio (1:08:38) were the top three finishers in the junior women’s division.

The event was supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Tourism. / PNA