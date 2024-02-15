Cebu

Removal of skywalk sparks inconvenience for motorists, commuters

CEBU. The demolition of the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña Circle was ongoing Thursday, February 15, 2024.
Photo by Arnold Bustamante

THE sudden demolition of a skywalk along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City has caused significant disruption for motorists and commuters, prompting necessary rerouting and adding to traffic congestion in the area.

Lynchie Gabales, a 40-year-old resident of Bulacao, Cebu City who is eight months pregnant, expressed her frustration with the demolition, especially given her current situation.

Skywalk removal prompts temporary road closure

"Hasol, labi pa nako’ng mabdos," she said, highlighting the added difficulty of navigating the area, particularly after her ultrasound appointment at a nearby clinic on Osmeña Boulevard.

Instead of her usual route, she now has to take a jeepney ride behind Robinsons Fuente.

A habal-habal driver, who preferred not to be named but has been parking at Robinsons Fuente for the past five years, emphasized the dangers posed by the sudden demolition, noting that the skywalk served as an unloading and loading area.

"Agrabyado ang mga tawo tungod sa trapik kanang ilang giguba nga skywalk," he said, expressing concern for the safety of the public navigating the area.

He added that Osmeña Boulevard is a vital and easily accessible route, and the rerouting necessitated by the demolition only exacerbates traffic congestion in the vicinity.

Denver Abao, a 26-year-old jeepney driver from Cebu City, expressed frustration at the lack of prior notice regarding the demolition.

"Karun wala gani ko kahibaw nga dire muagi kay mao pay paggawas naku," he said, noting that he had only just returned to driving after a few days' absence.

"Ilang gi trabaho nga walay notice, dapat unta gipahibaw nila unsang adlawa, unsang orasa," he said, calling for better communication from officials to mitigate the inconvenience faced by the public. (CDF)

