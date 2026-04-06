Remulla launches nationwide safety drive

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to strictly enforce local public order ordinances across the country.

The directive covers arresting individuals drinking or appearing shirtless in public, as well as strict enforcement of curfews for minors and anti-noise ordinances. The initiative will start in Metro Manila before expanding to other major cities.

In a press conference on Monday, April 6, 2026, Remulla announced DILG’s rollout of the Safer Cities Initiative, aimed at making the Philippines safer for its citizens.

“Just to be clear, meron tayong Anti-Public Intoxication Act. Bawal na ang mag-inom sa kalye, bawal na ang maglatag ng mga silya at mga lamesa sa mga kalye at mag-inuman. Doon nanggagaling number one ang away at number two ang sexual harassment (Just to be clear, we have an Anti-Public Intoxication Act. Drinking on the streets is no longer allowed and setting up chairs and tables on the streets to drink is also prohibited. That’s where most incidents come from — first, fights and, second, sexual harassment),” Remulla said.

“Bawal na ang walang T-shirt na lalaki na palakad-lakad sa kalye. Bawal na, it is an act of civility na magbihis naman kayo habang nasa kalye. Kapag kayo ay walang suot na T-shirt at nakahubad palakad-lakad, kahit gaano kainit, mag-sando man lang kayo. Bawal na po yan (It is now prohibited for men to walk around the streets without a shirt. It is an act of civility to dress properly while in public. If you are not wearing a shirt and are walking around half-naked, no matter how hot it is, at least wear a sleeveless shirt. That is no longer allowed),” he added.

The initiative also covers strict curfew hours for minors 18 years old and below and limits on karaoke sessions beyond prescribed hours. Remulla noted that most local government units already enforce a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors, with karaoke sessions allowed only until 10 p.m.

“This is not only for Metro Manila. It will be piloted in Metro Manila this month and next will be Cebu, Baguio, Bacolod and Davao — all those places. We will make the Philippines safer. This is the Safer Streets Initiative and you can expect crime to decrease,” he said in Tagalog.

Remulla said he will issue a memorandum directing local government units to enact ordinances supporting the initiative.

Police visibility

The PNP is also instructed to deploy more personnel on the streets, especially in vital areas and places of convergence such as schools, to respond immediately to criminal activity.

“We will make the students feel safe. We will make the parents feel safe. That’s the work of the police. That’s the work of the barangay,” Remulla said.

He also ordered intensified patrolling of “party/nightlife places,” particularly in Manila, Quezon City, BGC and Makati.

“’Yung mga nagyayabang yabang diyan kapag lasing, huwag na kayo pumorma kasi huhulihin namin kayo. Marami kasi diyan matapang lang kung nakainom eh di ba, so tigil na yan. Kapag kayo makipag-away sa club, makipag-away sa kalye, ikukulong namin kayo. Wala na ako pakialam (Those of you who act tough and show off when you’re drunk — don’t even try, because we will arrest you. Many people only become brave when they’re intoxicated, right? So stop that. If you get into fights in clubs or on the streets, we will put you in jail. I don’t care anymore),” he said.

“Inaamin ko nung bata ako may kagaguhan ako pero hindi ako nakulong, pero ‘yung mga gago ngayon, itigil niyo na yan. Itigil na yan ha, wala na lasing-lasing sa kalye at maghahanap ng away (I admit that when I was young, I got into trouble, but I was never jailed. But those idiots today — stop that. Stop it, okay? No more getting drunk on the streets and looking for fights),” he added.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, in a message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, affirmed the City’s full support for Remulla’s directives. She noted that curfew regulations for minors are strictly enforced and that existing local laws also limit videoke operations to 10 p.m., citing City Ordinances 117-2002 and 226. / TPM / SunStar Philippines / DPC