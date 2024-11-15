Remulla: Ombuds, not DILG, implementer of Rama’s dismissal

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has clarified that Raymond Alvin Garcia’s assumption as full-fledged mayor of Cebu City was facilitated following the implementation of the dismissal order for Mayor Michael Rama.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla said “after verifying that the Decision had been implemented, the Department, through the Regional Director, facilitated the assumption to office of the vice mayor.”

The son of dismissed mayor Rama, Mikel, said in an interview Thursday that DILG Central Visayas Director Leocadio Trovela overstepped his authority to declare the mayor’s post vacant, saying only the President or the DILG secretary has the authority to do so.

Remulla said it was the Ombudsman who implemented the Sept. 9 decision.

A copy of the implementation order circulating on social media showed that on Oct. 2, 2024, Deputy Ombudsman for Moleo (Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices) Jose Balmeo Jr. directed Deputy Ombudsman for Visayas Dante Vargas to implement immediately the dismissal of Rama.

Remulla clarified that not all decisions of the Ombudsman are implemented by the DILG since the Ombudsman has the authority and discretion to implement its own decisions, which is what happened in the Rama case.

“In other words, the fact that the Department is not privy to the implementation of the Decision dated Sept. 9, 2024 does not automatically mean that said Decision was not implemented,” Remulla said.

Divided council

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, an ally of the dismissed mayor, maintains the position that Rama did not receive a notice of termination from the Office of the Ombudsman.

“So, there was no vacancy in the office of the mayor,” said Pesquera.

She said that there are cases where the DILG is the one implementing the Ombudsman’s order in dismissing or suspending an official, just like the case of Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Repollo.

She said Repollo received a memorandum from the DILG regarding the implementation of the decision of the Ombudsman.

However, Pesquera said that in Rama’s case, the DILG is categorical in stating that it did not implement the decision of the Ombudsman.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., an ally of Garcia, posted on his Facebook page that Rama’s camp has been deceiving the public.

“Klaro kaayo ang pangilad sa kampo ni Rama! Undanga na intawon ang sige ninyo paglibog sa katawhan (The lie of Rama’s camp is so clear! Stop deceiving the people)!” reads Alcover’s post.

Alcover said Rama’s camp has been mirroring the propaganda of German politician Adolf Hitler.

“Ang bakak sige balik-balikon, mahimo na lang og tinuod (A lie, if repeated, becomes the truth),” he said.

City Councilors Jerry Guardo and Joel Garganera, both allies of Garcia, and Noel Wenceslao, an ally of Rama, refused to comment on the matter.

Guardo said he has not taken hold of the RBTA Law Office’s letter to the council yet, while Wenceslao said that all he wanted to do was work, refusing to comment on political matters.

Garganera said there are too many legal minds that talked about the issue, and he admitted to being “not qualified to act like one.”

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to City Councilors Nestor Archival, James Anthony Cuenco, Mary Ann de los Santos, Francis Esparis, Joy Augustus Young, and Phillip Zafra, but they had not responded to messages yet as of this writing.

Rama was dismissed by the Ombudsman, which found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing his wife’s two brothers to City Hall positions, violating civil service regulations.

Meanwhile, the DILG’s statement originated from a report on Abogado.com.ph, which stated, “DILG denies implementing dismissal order vs. Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama.”

Remulla said the report is misleading, which inaccurately portrays the DILG’s stance and actions regarding the case of Rama.

He said DILG received a letter from lawyer Joshua Monsanto of RBTA Law Office, requesting documents regarding the implementation of the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision dated Sept. 9, 2024.

Remulla said DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas responded that the department is not privy to the implementation of the said decision since it does not contain a directive for implementation.

Rama’s legal team maintained that the dismissed mayor had not been officially served with the Ombudsman’s dismissal order, despite copies of the decision circulating on Facebook. / JPS