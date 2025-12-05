Renaming CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr. proposed

THE Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) is set to be renamed as the “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd. Ext.,” a move that will connect the road through the South Road Properties (SRP) area to the existing Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd., creating a continuous tribute in Cebu City’s urban landscape.

The renaming, proposed through an ordinance filed by Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales, aims to honor the legacy of one of Cebu’s most distinguished leaders while creating a symbolic link to the existing Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd.

“This road is more than just an infrastructure project. By naming it after Sergio Osmeña Jr., we are acknowledging his life of service, his unwavering commitment to Cebuano welfare and his role in shaping the city’s growth,” Andales said.

He added that the extension will serve as a lasting reminder of Osmeña Jr.’s contributions, connecting future generations to Cebu’s rich political and historical heritage.

Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. (1916–1984) was born in Cebu on Dec. 4, 1916, the son of Sergio Osmeña Sr., the fourth President of the Philippines.

Osmeña Jr. held multiple key positions in government, including governor of Cebu (1951), three-term mayor of Cebu City (1955, 1959, 1963), representative of Cebu’s 2nd District (1957) and senator of the Philippines (1965). In 1969, he ran for president under the Liberal Party, offering a democratic alternative to Ferdinand Marcos Sr. during a critical period in Philippine political history.

Enduring legacy

Despite political persecution, exile and personal attacks, including injuries sustained during the Plaza Miranda bombing in 1971, Osmeña Jr. remained a staunch advocate of democratic ideals.

His legacy continues through his children, including former senator Sergio Osmeña III and former Cebu City mayor and now Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The proposed renaming is part of a broader effort to celebrate Cebu’s heritage and recognize its most notable leaders.

The CSCR, a major road traversing the SRP and linking Cebu City’s southern corridor to the urban center, is a strategic infrastructure artery, facilitating commerce, transport and urban development.

Connecting it to the Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd. not only honors his legacy but also gives a practical identity to the city’s growing southern network.

Andales emphasized that the renaming will also help raise public awareness of Osmeña Jr.’s life and contributions, ensuring that his role in shaping Cebu’s political and social landscape is remembered by future generations.

Remembering a leader

Cebu City commemorated Osmeña Jr.’s 109th birth anniversary on Dec. 4, in a program at Plaza Sugbo organized by the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission and attended by city and provincial officials, representatives from government agencies, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Osmeña family.

Maria Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña, one of his children, shared personal reflections about her father’s enduring commitment to the Cebuanos, calling him a “visionary leader who never wavered in serving his people, even during the most challenging times.”

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and the Sangguniang Panlungsod expressed support for the ordinance, saying it aligns with the City’s ongoing efforts to preserve its history and honor the leaders who have shaped Cebu.

“This renaming is a meaningful way to link our city’s present and future with its storied past,” Mayor Archival said. / CAV