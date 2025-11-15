Rendon Labador calls out Slater Young

FITNESS coach Rendon Labador is calling out “Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited” big winner Slater Young amid ongoing controversy surrounding the celebrity engineer.

Rendon criticized Slater for his luxury condominium project located in the upland area of Cebu City.

Many netizens have also expressed disapproval, blaming Slater’s project as one of the factors that worsened flooding in Cebu during typhoon Tino.

“Let’s ask Slater Young what’s good to do in Sierra Madre,” Rendon wrote on his Facebook page. “Where is Slater Young? PM me, we have a project — Sierra Madre. Where are you? You haven’t replied to my message,” he added.

Actor and stand-up comedian James Caraan also took a jab at Slater, writing, “Don’t talk too much about Sierra Madre, Slater might build another condo there.”

The Sierra Madre mountain range recently trended online after super typhoon Uwan weakened as it passed through the area. (HBL)