Renovated public restrooms in CSBT to open next week

NEWLY renovated comfort rooms at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City will open next week, offering commuters a free alternative to paid restrooms.

Ahmed Cuizon, the newly appointed official managing the two major bus terminals in Cebu, said on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, that the facilities are now at par with the ones operated by Mister Loo Philippines.

The opening of the public toilets will end the temporary agreement with Mister Loo that allowed commuters free use of one of its outlets at CSBT starting Aug. 1.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced the two-month arrangement on July 30 while the terminal’s restrooms were being rehabilitated.

“The public now has more choices,” Cuizon said. He described the new toilets as “very satisfactory.”

The previous public toilets were poorly maintained and often lacked water, forcing commuters to use Mister Loo’s paid facilities, Cuizon said.

Questions

Before the renovation agreement, Baricuatro had questioned the operations of Mister Loo, the operator of paid premium toilets at the Cebu South and North Bus Terminals, mainly due to the minimal revenue share the province was receiving. The current administration believes the existing five percent revenue-sharing deal is “disadvantageous” to the government.

The governor also cited a law that mandates free access to basic sanitary facilities in public terminals. While the law does not cover premium toilets, the government emphasized that access to clean toilets is a basic right for citizens.

The Capitol’s review was also prompted by public outcry over the P10 to P20 fees charged to commuters for toilet use.

Features

The renovated public comfort rooms will be easy to use by persons with disabilities. They are also equipped with diaper stations and bidets.

The first renovated restroom to open is in Segment B, the central part of the terminal. Once it opens, the free comfort room in Segment C, near Dunkin’ Donuts, will close for renovation. When completed, both areas will have free facilities.

At the Cebu North Bus Terminal, Cuizon said there are still no plans to build new public comfort rooms. The terminal has yet to finalize a usufruct agreement with SM City Cebu.

“They have prohibited us from building any CRs there in the absence of any formal usufruct agreement,” Cuizon said.

In the meantime, commuters may use the mall’s restrooms for free, while Mister Loo’s facilities remain available. / CDF