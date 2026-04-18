Renovated sports complex set to reopen

THE Mandaue City Sports Complex is expected to reopen to the public within the next three months as the City Government continues its P31-million renovation project aimed at upgrading its aging facilities.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, along with Councilors Ben Basiga, Dante Borbajo and Joel Seno, recently visited the sports complex to inspect the progress of the ongoing renovation and assess what further improvements may still be needed.

The project includes major upgrades to the stage, flooring, bleachers and comfort rooms, including restrooms located outside the main complex and in the tennis court area.

Malig-on noted that addressing the poor condition of the facility’s restrooms has been one of the City’s top priorities, as it has long been a concern for visitors and users of the complex.

“If you had visited the sports complex before, especially the restrooms outside and near the tennis courts, you would have seen that they were already in very poor condition. Now, the improvements are noticeable,” he said.

Malig-on added that the mayor’s visit was meant to personally monitor the progress of the renovation and offer additional suggestions to ensure the project meets the city’s expectations before reopening.

“The mayor visited the site to check the progress and see what other improvements could still be suggested,” he said.

The sports complex has been temporarily closed while renovations are ongoing, although portions of the venue may still be used for limited events, such as activities related to Miss Mandaue. The stage is among the first areas prioritized for improvement.

Malig-on said the project began in late March and, if construction continues on schedule, the upgraded sports complex should be ready to welcome the public again within three months.

The renovation is expected to provide Mandaue residents with a more modern and comfortable sports venue while addressing long-standing facility issues that have affected the public’s experience at the complex. / ABC