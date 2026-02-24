Renovated Subangdaku skywalk unveiled

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has turned over the newly rehabilitated Subangdaku skywalk on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, following extensive damage caused by typhoon Odette in 2021.

The project was completed at no cost to the City through the adopt-a-skywalk program in partnership with Simon Agri Business Corp. and Pacific Paint Boysen Philippines Inc., which provided a new roof, fresh paint, and improved lighting.

“This is for the safety of our students and parents, especially those at Subangdaku Elementary School,” Ouano said in Cebuano, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the local government, the business sector, and private partners.

Subangdaku Elementary School principal Iris Mae Petancio noted that the restoration greatly improves safety, allowing students to avoid crossing the busy street at ground level. The skywalk also protects them from getting caught in the rain.

Program

The Subangdaku skywalk is one of nine in Mandaue City under the Adopt-a-Skywalk program, where private partners fund improvements while barangay and local government officials oversee security and public order.

Ouano said the City Government sought assistance from the business sector through the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Progress on the city’s skywalks is now around 90 percent complete, with repairs funded by various companies under the program.

Other skywalks are located in Barangay Tipolo; near the University of Cebu–Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue campus along the main road in Barangay Looc; U.N. Avenue; Barangay Basak; Barangay Canduman; and Barangay Jagobiao.

The City Government is now proposing the adopt-an-island initiative to the business sector, aiming to improve the city’s center islands. / DPC