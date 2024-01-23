Thief nabbed after robbing store in Carcar City

A NOTORIOUS robber was taken into custody on Monday evening, January 22, 2024, for allegedly stealing money from a sari-sari store in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Buenavista, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Solon Baring Jr., single.

He was positively identified by the victim, Emelin Casas Gellecania, 43, as the person who took P1,800 in cash out of her store.

The Carcar City police led by Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O’Neil Salvacion arrested Baring, who also yielded five small packs of suspected shabu and a sling bag.

The Carcar City police described Baring as a renowned thief. (With TPT)