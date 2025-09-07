‘Reorganization at Capitol targets efficiency’

THE Cebu Provincial Government is undergoing a major reorganization that will affect 3,396 employees. The initiative, led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, aims to improve accountability and efficiency within the Provincial Government.

The reorganization comes as the contracts of 2,138 job order (JO) workers are set to expire this month.

Provincial Information Office head Ainjeliz dela Torre-Orong confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, that department heads have submitted performance assessments and recommendations for their personnel.

“It’s really from top to bottom,” she said.

Manpower

The Provincial Government employs 3,396 workers, including 733 permanent staff, 292 casual employees, 233 co-terminus workers, and 2,138 JO workers.

“We want everybody here, regardless if you’re a JO, permanent, or contract of service, to be performing because it’s taxpayers’ money that pays our salaries here. So everyone really has to perform,” Orong said.

When asked if there would be personnel movements, including among department heads, Orong said, “Possibly, yes... because everyone will be reviewed.”

She said the governor instructed a review of staff performance ahead of the contract expiration to avoid any disruption of government services. The reorganization is also being conducted alongside the province’s budget preparations.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the reorganization would affect every sector of the Capitol’s workforce.

When Baricuatro took office, she announced that all employees, including JO workers and department heads, would stay in their positions for at least three months. This period was meant to give her administration time to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the workforce. / CDF