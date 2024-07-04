Reorganization leaves minority without committee chairs

FOUR opposition members in the Cebu City Council get no committee chairmanship during the lawmaking body’s reorganizational meeting on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

They are Councilors Nestor Archival, Joy Augustus Young, Mary Ann de los Santos and Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa. All of them are allied with Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan, a local party led by former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera, who retained her role as majority floor leader, announced the elected officers for each committee during the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod Annual Organizational Session.

Although the reorganization nominated two minority councilors as new committee members, the majority members still filled the seats with Pesquera chairing most of the committees.

De los Santos was nominated to be a committee member on youth and sports development, but she declined membership, citing a lack of prior involvement in the committee. This led to Councilor Jerry Guardo taking her place.

Abellanosa was also nominated for a seat in the committee on labor, employment, cooperative and livelihood but declined his nomination due to personal reasons, resulting in ex-officio Councilor Rhea Mae Jakosalem (president of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation in Cebu City) replacing him in the role.

Unchanged

Most of the committees’ leadership remains largely unchanged.

Aside from Pesquera, Councilors James Anthony Cuenco and Phillip Zafra also fill in leadership roles as assistant majority floor leader and second assistant majority floor leader, respectively.

Archival remains as the minority floor leader, with Young serving as the assistant minority floor leader.

The chairman of the committee on budget and finance is still Councilor Noel Wenceslao, with Pesquera serving as vice chairperson.

The membership of the committee on infrastructure is still the same, with Guardo as chairman and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros as vice chairman.

Councilor Joel Garganera retains his chairmanship of the committee on environment natural resources and energy, with Councilor Rey Gealon as vice chairman.

Some of the committees that didn’t have leadership alterations include the committee on social services with Esparis and Councilor Edgardo Labella II retaining their positions as chairman and vice chairman.

The committee on youth and sports development is still chaired by Jakosalem, with Hontiveros as vice chairman.

Zafra continues to chair the committee on public services, with Labella still serving as the vice chairman.

Labella still chairs the committee on labor, employment, cooperative and livelihood. Pesquera is the vice chairperson.

Reshuffling

During the reorganization, five committees underwent reshuffling.

In the committee on laws, ordinances and styling, Pesquera replaced Acting Mayor Garcia as its vice chairperson.

Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr. is now the chair of the committee on housing, taking over from Garcia.

Hontiveros is now the chairman of the committee on tourism, arts and culture.

A position swap happened in the committee on sister cities relations and big brother program, with Cuenco becoming chairman and Pesquera taking the vice chairperson position.

The committee on animal welfare also saw a swap, with Zafra becoming chairman and Hontiveros as vice chairman.

SunStar Cebu tried to interview Hontiveros on how the council deliberated the committee membership but received no response from the acting vice mayor as of press time. / ELIANAH URSAL, UP CEBU INTERN