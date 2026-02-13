Repairs to Danao bridges set to begin

REPAIRS to two bridges in Danao City may now begin after the Office of the President and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) approved the reprogramming of the 2026 budget.

It can be recalled that Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano raised a complaint to the President regarding the DPWH, as the agency’s priority projects focused on road repairs, while the damaged bridges were not included.

The mayor noted that roads in Danao City remain in good condition and do not yet require repair, while the city’s immediate need is the rehabilitation of the two damaged bridges.

With this development, repairs will soon be undertaken on the Guinacot–Quisol Bridge and Danao Bridge 1, which were damaged after being hit by Typhoon Tino.

The mayor’s letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was immediately referred to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon for appropriate action.

According to Durano, the damage to the two bridges has affected transportation for residents, including the city’s economy.

Among those affected are the transport of patients to hospitals and emergency responses in upland areas.

Durano thanked the President for the swift response to their request. (AYB)