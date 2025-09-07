Repeat offender nabbed in Cebu drug bust

A MAN on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police (PNP) regional target list who has been in and out of prison was arrested on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Nabbed was alias Sindak, 64, during a buy-bust conducted by the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team together with the PNP Drug Enforcement Group and the Cebu City Police Office at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in Sitio Sto. Rosario, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Authorities seized from the suspect four packets of shabu weighing 50 grams, with an estimated market value of P340,000, along with the buy-bust money.

The recovered pieces evidence has been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7 information officer, alias Sindak underwent a six-month case buildup after intelligence reports surfaced identifying him as a distributor of illegal drugs in the area.

Based on gathered information, the suspect was capable of selling 40–50 grams of shabu weekly from his supplier.

Sindak was first arrested in 1990 and released in 1997 after serving his sentence. He was arrested again a year after his release and completed his sentence in 2000. In 2012, he was once more apprehended and entered a plea bargain in 2018 for the same offense.

The PDEA 7 is set to file charges against him on Monday, September 8, 2025, for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)