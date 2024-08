CEBU. The City of Naga's Dagitab Festival was named champion in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 grand ritual showdown held on August 25-26, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center. Amper Campana

SunStar Cebu









Copied MISSED the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dancing and ritual showdown? Here’s a replay of SunStar Cebu’s live coverage of Cebu’s Festival of Festivals. Part 1: Part 2: Part 3: (SunStar Cebu)