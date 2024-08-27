REPLAY: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 ritual showdown performances

MISSED the grand ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024?
Below is the replay of the ritual showdown performances of the Pasigarbo 2024 contingents. The showdown was held at the Cebu City Sports Center in Cebu City on August 25-26, 2024.
NAGA’S DAGITAB FESTIVAL
Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga in southern Cebu was named champion in the grand ritual showdown, beating the defending champion Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan, which emerged second in this year’s Pasigarbo.
MINGLANILLA’S SUGAT KABANHAWAN
Minglanilla failed to defend its title this year, as it placed second to the City of Naga on Sunday’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024. Here’s the group’s winning performance:
LAPU-LAPU CITY’S GARBO SA LAPU-LAPU FESTIVAL
The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival of Lapu-Lapu City, which featured Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan as ‘Cebu Airlines’ captain, placed third in the grand ritual showdown. The contingent also placed second in the Best in Mayor’s Introduction, while its Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo finished first runner-up in the Festival Queen category.
CARCAR'S KABKABAN FESTIVAL
Carcar’s City Kabkaban Festival finished fourth in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 grand ritual showdown. It also placed first in the street dancing competition, while its festival queen, Marie Yasmin Fabian, was named the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024.
MADRIDEJOS’ ISDA FESTIVAL
Placing fifth in this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo grand ritual showdown is Madridejos’ Isda Festival. The contingent also took home the best in festival costume award, while its mayor, Romeo Villaceran, ranked first in the best in mayor's introduction award.
MANDAUE CITY'S PANAGTAGBO FESTIVAL
Mandaue City's Panagtagbo Festival placed sixth in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 grand ritual showdown. Here’s the replay of their grand ritual showdown performance.
LILOAN'S ROSQUILLOS FESTIVAL
Liloan's Rosquillos Festival, placed ninth in the ritual showdown, while it finished second in the street dancing competition. Its festival queen, Qatari Semblante, was awarded 4th runner-up.
TOLEDO CITY'S HINULAWAN FESTIVAL
Aside from Liloan, Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival also placed ninth in the grand ritual showdown.
ARGAO'S LA TORTA FESTIVAL
Argao's La Torta Festival finished 10th. Its festival queen, Britanny Noynay Verleysen, finished third runner-up.
MOALBOAL'S KAGASANGAN FESTIVAL
Next to Argao is Moalboal's Kagasangan Festival, which placed 11th.
CONSOLACION'S SAROK FESTIVAL
On 12th place is Consolacion's Sarok Festival.
The contingent also placed 4th in the street dancing category. The town won the best in decorated float and best in festival jingle awards.
ALEGRIA'S QUE ALEGRE FESTIVAL
Que Alegre Festival of Alegria placed 13th together with Tudela's Katunggan Festival. It also won fifth place in the Best in Mayor's Introduction category, with its video intro featuring Mayor Gilberto Magallon.
TUBURAN'S TUBOD FESTIVAL
Tubod Festival of Tuburan placed 15th together with Sibonga’s Bonga Festival.
SIBONGA'S BONGA FESTIVAL
OTHER CONTINGENTS:
ALCANTARA’S BAHANDI FESTIVAL
***
We will be updating this page to include the replay of other performances as soon as the videos are available.