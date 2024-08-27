REPLAY: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 ritual showdown performances

LAPU-LAPU CITY’S GARBO SA LAPU-LAPU FESTIVAL

The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival of Lapu-Lapu City, which featured Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan as ‘Cebu Airlines’ captain, placed third in the grand ritual showdown. The contingent also placed second in the Best in Mayor’s Introduction, while its Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo finished first runner-up in the Festival Queen category.