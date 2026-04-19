Report: Grab driver issues apology to Xyriel Manabat

A MAN claiming to be the Grab driver accused by actress Xyriel Manabat has issued a public apology on Facebook following allegations of inappropriate remarks.

“Ako po si Boss Toyo Mansi… nais kong humingi ng taos-pusong paumanhin kay Xyriel Manabat at sa buong komunidad ng Grab Philippines,” he said in his statement.

He admitted that his posts may have caused misunderstanding and hurt.

“Aminado ako na naging pabigla-bigla ang aking mga salita at hindi ko lubos na naisip ang epekto ng aking post sa kanya at sa iba. Wala po akong intensyon na makasakit,” he added.

However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the account truly belongs to the driver, who is currently under preventive suspension.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II emphasized that offensive remarks may constitute sexual harassment and fall under the agency’s “Bawal Bastos” campaign. / TRC S