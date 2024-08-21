‘Report scams to authorities’

FOLLOWING an incident involving a foreign national who accused a condo rental company of overcharging and false advertising, Lapu-Lapu City officials have urged residents and tourists to report any suspicious activities or scams to the City Government.

City Councilor Joseph Pangatungan, chairman of the committee on tourism, cooperatives and livelihood, advised tourists who have fallen victim to scams to report such incidents to the Office of the City Mayor.

The lawmaker said on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, that complaints should be addressed through the proper channels.

American national Steven Carter (real name withheld) told SunStar Cebu on August 14, 2024, that the condo rental company based in the city overcharged him and it falsely advertised its facilities online. He said they paid P45,000 to the condo operator.

Carter, who claimed to be a retired police officer, claimed that he was tricked into paying P15,000 more than the rental cost that had been previously agreed upon by EJB Property Management Services.

According to Carter, the condo management first offered short-term renters a monthly charge of P25,000, which covered all utilities. One month to a year could be the length of a long-term rental.

Mark Anthony Bautista, the city’s public information officer, said the City Government had not received a formal complaint from the tourist.

EJB Property Management Services did not deny Carter’s allegations. It told SunStar Cebu that contracts with a minimum duration of six to 12 months are priced at P25,000, with the total cost varying based on the unit type. For contracts shorter than six months, the monthly fees range from P30,000 to P35,000, according to the management.

The management also stated that Carter has a copy of the short-term contract detailing all the inclusions and exclusions. However, Carter and his Filipina wife countered, claiming they only received a single page with their signature on it.

According to Bautista, the office of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has implemented various measures to combat scams involving foreign nationals. These include monitoring of establishments and individuals who could be involved in illegal activities, collaboration with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, and public awareness campaigns on scams.

He said to ensure the safety of tourists, tourist police are deployed in the City’s tourism zones, especially during peak hours.

The LCPO, in coordination with the City Tourism Office (CTO), monitors accredited tour guides by checking their identification cards issued by the Department of Tourism, according to Pangatungan.

CTO head Garry Lao previously said that the office will investigate the reported incident and implement measures to prevent similar cases in the future. / DPC